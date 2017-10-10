Your chance to own Billy Angelo’s full-brother

A full-brother to William Funnell’s top horse Billy Angelo will be for sale when the Billy Stud holds its second annual online auction of 27 young horses on 23-25 October.

After the success of the inaugural event last year where 10 three-year-olds were sold, William hopes this year’s auction will be “bigger and better” — “revolutionising the way young horses are bought and sold in Great Britain”.

A total of 27 lots will go under the online hammer, ranging from three-year-olds to six-year-olds under saddle, all with proven damlines and by world class sires — and not forgetting some of the Billy Stud’s legendary monikers including Billy Custard (Billy Congo x Clover Hill) and Billy Billabong (Billy Um Bongo x Aloube Z).

“They will be talented young jumpers, but the type to make eventers too — great sport horses for the future,” said William.

As well as this year’s star attraction Billy Da Vinci, a four-year-old gelding full-brother to Billy Angelo (Tangelo Van De Zuuthoeve x Kroongraaf), some of the equally exciting young horses up for auction include four out of Robert Whitaker’s great Nations Cup mare Karina, some proven jumping and three-day-event damlines and offspring by top sires including Plot Blue, Chaman, Billy Congo and Cevin Z.

All the horses for sale can be viewed at the Billy Stud on 22-23 October between 10am and 4pm, or by appointment before this. The 22 three- and four-year-olds will be loose-jumped and the five young horses ridden around a course of fences.

There will be a specific auction site where interested parties will be able to register and bid online during the auction. Registration and bidding will open one week before the viewing weekend and the horses will be sold in three groups — the three-year-old auction closes at 8pm on 23 October, the four-year-olds at 8pm on 24 October and the five- and six-year-old young horse auction is scheduled to close at 8pm on 24 October.