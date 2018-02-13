‘Gripping and unmissable’: new series to bring essence of Formula One to racing

A new Formula One-style Flat racing team series is set to launch next year.

The aim of Championship Horse Racing’s (CHR) “The Series” is to bring new fans into the sport and increase major sponsorship, and it is billed as a way to “demystify racing”.

“We will provide a simple, accessible format that’s gripping, thrilling and unmissable,” the company states.

Fixtures will be held weekly over two months from July 2019 at major racecourses.

Each of the 12 teams will be made up of one or more trainers, four jockeys and 30 horses.

There will be 12 runners per race, with points and prize money — at least £100k per race — from first to 10th place.

“The teams will be owned by major international brands,” states the company.

“[It] will showcase the pure excitement of the sport, distancing it from the perceived dependency on gambling and the idea that ‘expert’ knowledge is a pre-requisite to following the action.

“The new format will turbo-boost the audience, prize money and participation growth rates as seen recently in Premier League football, Twenty20 cricket, cycling and Formula E.”

CHR, which is partnering with the Jockey Club and Racecourse Media Group, claims its series will be broadcast live on UK terrestrial television and streamed live across the world.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“CHR will create a Formula One fanfare for the events,” states the company.

“All team squad members, from the jockeys to the racing grooms, will be fully branded in team colours.

“Each brand will have experiential and transactional stands, plus entertainment areas, from which they can interact with fans.

“F1-style ‘pit areas’ means fans will get up close and personal with the teams, brand ambassadors and jockeys.

“After the races, fans will enjoy music and entertainment from cutting-edge acts and have further opportunities to interact with the teams, brands and celebrities.”

CHR will also have an app, where fans can follow their chosen team — and be in with the chance to bag prizes if their team wins.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday