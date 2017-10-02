Fraud charge for woman accused of impersonating medic at Blenheim

A woman accused of posing as a medic and injecting a spectator at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials has appeared in court.

Cassandra Grant, 38, of Mulberry Walk, Bristol, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on 27 September and subsequently charged with one count of fraud by false representation and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (29 September).

Ms Grant has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court later this month for trial.

“The charge of fraud by false representation is in connection with an allegation that Grant falsely claimed to be a medical professional at Blenheim Horse Trials earlier this month,” said a statement from Thames Valley Police.

“The assault is in relation to an allegation that Grant gave a patient an intravenous injection of an anti-sickness drug at the horse trials.”

A spokesman from the horse trials said that the safety of everyone who attends is their “highest priority”.

He added they are investigating what access whoever did this might have had to people who came into the event’s first aid facilities.

“As soon as we were made aware that someone had been trying to impersonate a medical professional we referred this to the police and we are therefore not able to comment further,” he said.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday