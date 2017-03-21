Once in a lifetime opportunity for Nip Tuck fans

Would you like to have an Olympic dressage star hanging on your wall? A limited edition print of Nip Tuck (Barney) could be yours thanks to a charity auction.

Artist Kate Spratt created the framed print, which has been signed by Carl Hester and Jane De La Mare, Nip Tuck’s owner.

The artwork was inspired by Carl and Nip Tuck’s performance during the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they won team silver.

The winning bidder will also have the opportunity to collect the print in person from Carl at his Gloucestershire yard and get to meet Nip Tuck.

“The very talented and generous Kate Spratt is auctioning a wonderful print, signed by me, to raise funds for one of my favourite charities helping rehome and rescue dogs in Cyprus,” said Carl.

“It would be great if you could bid, you may end up having Barney hanging on your wall!”

The auction is live on Ebay and ends on 23 March.

It has already raised more than £1,400.

“The original piece is part of a collection of works that I am working on featuring British medal-winning equines,” said Ms Spratt.

“The aim is to celebrate the horses and raise money for their riders’ charities at the same time.

“The bidding ends on 23 March, just in time to be the perfect Mother’s Day gift!”

The print is a limited edition run of 300 and is the same size as the original artwork: 88 x 61.5cm (approximately 35 x 24inches).

The print was made using Somerset velvet 100% acid free 255g/m2 paper and was printed with high quality pigment based inks, which are fade resistant for up to 100 years.

“The surface of the paper allows you to see every pencil mark that you would expect from the original artwork,” added Ms Spratt, who will also be donating 10% from Nip Tuck limited edition prints towards Carl’s chosen charity.