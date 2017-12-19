‘He captured everyone’s heart’: British stud says farewell to foundation stallion

The Romanno Stud’s foundation stallion Rubin Star N (Rubinstein x St Pr St Carell) has died aged 26 of age-related health problems.

“He was undoubtedly fundamental in achieving the initial success of Romanno Stud and putting our name on the international circuit,” said Romanno founder Jennifer Gilchrist, who bought him in 2003 from Paul Schockemohle.

“He very soon became an integral part of the family and also the yard. He was a horse that captured everybody’s heart with his amazing character.”

Champion stallion at his performance test, Rubin Star N gained high marks for both the dressage and showjumping phases, earning a rare 10/10 for both willingness to learn and temperament assessments.

He successfully competed at inter I level in dressage and was highly placed in the Bundeschampionat final. He was also the series winner and most successful dressage stallion in his age group at the DHV Stallion Tournament in Euskirchen.

Rubin Star N’s offspring continue to excel in both the sport and show rings. In 2015, Romanno Royale was the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Cuddy supreme in hand champion and is now successfully competing under saddle in hunter ranks. Other HOYS finalists include Stanley Grange Blencathra , Sutton Grange Amazing Grace and Runnon Ruby Tuesday, and other consistent show champions include Remember Rossmore, Remember Rio and Romanno Rubins Devine.

His stallion son Romanno Rafiel was BD national novice open winter champion and was also accepted for breeding by the Warmblood Breeders UK studbook. Riesenstern was BD elementary open national champion and Romanno Rustic Star is a regular dressage winner.

“His progeny competed at international level too,” added Jennifer. “These include the grand prix dressage campaigners Rossini and Rush Hour, Willibalds Riverdance at CDI3* dressage, Roly Poly in advanced showjumping and the wonderful CCI3* advanced eventer Rolling Stone II, who competes in America, ridden by Nate Chambers.

“He will be sorely missed at the stud but remains present in his daughters that we have, and we are lucky to have two foals due by him out of wonderful mares in 2018. We are also thankful to have frozen semen taken from him when he was in his prime.”

