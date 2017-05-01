Can you make this adorable pair’s dream come true?

A pair of loveable youngsters rescued by the Blue Cross last year are now looking for new homes.

Ponies Frodo and Gandalf arrived at Blue Cross Burford seven months ago after being rescued together.

The ponies were not used to people and had had very little handling when they were taken in.

But staff at the centre say the pair, who are 11 months old, have “come around very quickly” and are now firm favourites at the centre as they are so well behaved.

The charity is looking for an experienced owner who can take Frodo and Gandalf as a pair, or separate homes which have other ponies as they need ongoing education due to their age.

Vicki Alford, Blue Cross Burford horse unit manager, said the pair should make riding ponies in the future but equally would make good companions in the meantime.

“Frodo and Gandalf have come on a long way since being here and are firm favourites with the volunteers as they are so well behaved and have such nice natures,” she said.

Article continues below...

“Although they are well behaved they are still looking for a handler with experience of young ponies, due to their age, who can give them the ongoing education they need to best prepare them for being riding ponies one day.”

“We do hope they get their birthday wish come true for their first birthday.”

If you are interested in rehoming Frodo or Gandalf please visit the Blue Cross website.

Blue Cross Burford

The Blue Cross rehoming centre in Burford was opened in 1990, and serves Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, and Northamptonshire.

There are facilities for horses and ponies, dogs, cats and kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals, with hundreds of pets being successfully rehomed every year.