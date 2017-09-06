‘Eyes and ears’ plea after thefts at Burghley and Hickstead

A plea for the equestrian media and members of the public to be alert for suspicious behaviour has been made following thefts at recent major sporting events.

A camera and a lense were stolen at Burghley Horse Trials, while thefts of professional equipment also took place at Hickstead earlier this summer.

H&H has also heard several reports that other non-equestrian sporting events have been targeted by thieves this year.

H&H lead photographer Peter Nixon was among those to have a camera stolen.

He is calling for journalists, photographers and event organisers to be aware and warned thieves that they are being watched.

“It is not just equestrian events that have been targeted — people need to be aware and to be a bit more ‘eyes and ears’,” he said.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: