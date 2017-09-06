‘Eyes and ears’ plea after thefts at Burghley and Hickstead

A plea for the equestrian media and members of the public to be alert for suspicious behaviour has been made following thefts at recent major sporting events.
A camera and a lense were stolen at Burghley Horse Trials, while thefts of professional equipment also took place at Hickstead earlier this summer.
H&H has also heard several reports that other non-equestrian sporting events have been targeted by thieves this year.
H&H lead photographer Peter Nixon was among those to have a camera stolen.
He is calling for journalists, photographers and event organisers to be aware and warned thieves that they are being watched.
“It is not just equestrian events that have been targeted — people need to be aware and to be a bit more ‘eyes and ears’,” he said.
A Burghley spokesman confirmed police are investigating the thefts that took place at last week’s event, which occurred despite “comprehensive onsite security and a strong police presence”.
“We understand other equestrian events have fallen victim to similar thefts in recent months and would advise all members of the media to be particularly circumspect and secure their equipment at all times,” added the spokesman.
Meanwhile Pol Roger is calling for the return of a distinctive saddle cloth that was taken from its stand at Burghley. Thieves also took four cases containing six bottles each of Pol Roger Brut Reserve.
Isobel Mills
Just breaking down the stand at Burghley after a great few days. The only sour note is last night one saddle cloth (as pictured) and four cases of six Pol Roger Brut Reserve non vintage was taken…
Hickstead is reviewing its procedures and considering ways to increase security for 2018.
A spokesman for the Sussex venue added it is unfortunate people have “stooped so low” as to target equestrian photographers.
