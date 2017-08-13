Want to jump the Cottesmore Leap? Here’s how you can

A special simulator is will give ambitious riders the unique chance to have a go at jumping round Burghley’s iconic cross-country course.

The “Musto Mare” will be stabled opposite the World of the Horse pavilion near the Lion Bridge each day.

Visitors to the 2017 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (31 August – 3 September) can get a feel of what it might be like to jump some of the CCI4*’s true rider frighteners, such as the Cottesmore Leap.

Riders will be given up to 15 minutes in the saddle, including a verbal briefing on how the “horse” likes to be ridden.

They will have the chance to jump between six and eight testing fences from last year’s course in what has been billed as a “once in a lifetime chance”.

For those with a competitive streak, there are prizes on offer.

The top three riders from each day will be put forward to win a Musto prize.

