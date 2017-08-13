Want to jump the Cottesmore Leap? Here’s how you can

A special simulator is will give ambitious riders the unique chance to have a go at jumping round Burghley’s iconic cross-country course.
The “Musto Mare” will be stabled opposite the World of the Horse pavilion near the Lion Bridge each day.
Visitors to the 2017 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (31 August – 3 September) can get a feel of what it might be like to jump some of the CCI4*’s true rider frighteners, such as the Cottesmore Leap.
Riders will be given up to 15 minutes in the saddle, including a verbal briefing on how the “horse” likes to be ridden.
They will have the chance to jump between six and eight testing fences from last year’s course in what has been billed as a “once in a lifetime chance”.
For those with a competitive streak, there are prizes on offer.
The top three riders from each day will be put forward to win a Musto prize.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Simon Grieve’s Burghley blog: dreams coming true
Simon introduces us to his two Burghley rides…
The Burghley Horse Trials sponsored ride: everything you need to know and how to take part
Have you always dreamt of the day you…
Badminton winner, Olympic champion and Zara Tindall among latest Burghley entries
The field for this year's autumn classic is…
More than 80 combinations are entered to tackle Mark Phillips’ 2017 track.
These include a host of former winners, including Oliver Townend, Mark Todd and Caroline Powell, as well as 17 first timers.
Event director Elizabeth Inman said the standard of entries is “as high as ever” this year.
“As always, Mark Phillips’ cross-country course will provide riders and horses with a true four-star challenge,” she said.
“We’ll see talented young riders such as Lissa Green, Harry Dzenis and Georgie Spence pitted against established campaigners including Oliver Townend and Michael Jung.
“With Andrew Nicholson focusing on his quest for the elusive Rolex Grand Slam, there is all to play for.”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday