‘Exciting time’ for para reining as Brits bag silver

The first British team to compete at the World Para Reining Championships have won silver.

Lee Pearson, Ricky Balshaw and Fiona Durston made up the medal-winning team at the competition in Ermelo, Holland, on Thursday (6 July).

Dressage may be the discipline these three riders are best known for, but the trio had proved their reining prowess by qualifying on their first attempt at the Garden of England Spring Show (26-30 May).

“Showing a wonderful, well-behaved horse in a different discipline with a very enthusiastic audience is credit to the temperament and training of these horses,” said multiple Paralympic medallist Lee.

“I think this is a very exciting time for another para equestrian discipline.”

For Ricky, who rode stallion Yelena My Way, this marks a return to equestrian sport after retiring from dressage and stepping down from the British squad a year ago.

“It felt really good to be back in the saddle and with a flag on my chest,” he said.

Fiona added that both she and her horse, Tino, “really enjoyed it”.

