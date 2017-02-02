New venue found for British Showjumping winter finals

British Showjumping (BS) is “delighted” to have found a new home for the winter finals, less than a week after it was announced the London Spring International would not take place.

Six championships will now take place on 14-16 April at Addington Manor, Buckinghamshire.

The classes were due to be held at the first London Spring International at the ExCel in London but last Friday (27 January) it was announced the ExCel directors wanted to postpone the show for a year for financial reasons.

Addington Manor show organiser Tim Price said: “I am extremely pleased that we have been awarded the finals and for us to be in the position of building an exciting new spring championship show in which to incorporate them.

“The schedule and timetable will be available shortly and we look forward to welcoming all competitors to the show in April.”

The bronze and silver league finals, the winter amateur championship, the grade C championship, the 1.35m incorporating the gold league final and the under-25 championship incorporating children on horses will all be held at the show.

All members who have qualified for the finals before the start of the show will gain entry to their respective championships, BS confirmed, and there will be opportunities for direct qualification to each final on preceding days of the competition.

BS chief executive Iain Graham said: “We are delighted to be awarding Tim Price and Addington Manor the six winter championships on offer and are particularly enthused at the plans he has for the spring championships”.

For more information, visit the Addington Manor website.