British rider making ‘steady progress’ after Badminton fall

British rider Emily Gilruth is making “steady progress” in hospital since her fall at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

A statement from British Eventing this morning (15 May) said Emily was to be moved today from the intensive care unit to the neurological ward of Bristol Southmead Hospital.

“Emily is progressing steadily and the family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and thank Southmead ICU for their wonderful care,” the statement read.

The Cheshire-based rider fell from Topwood Beau at the third fence of the cross-country on 6 May.

She was airlifted to hospital, where it was found she had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Fellow event rider Polly Stockton has been posting online updates on Emily’s condition from her mother Shirley Carter.

Last Wednesday (10 May), Emily’s breathing tubes were removed and she mouthed the names of her children, while the following day, she stood and sipped water.

On Friday, she sat in a chair and was eating ice cream.

“There is a little progress every day which is wonderful to watch,” Mrs Carter said.

Yesterday’s update read: “She was quietly talking and smiling today and sat in a chair until lunchtime. All the tubes are out so she had a little tuna salad for lunch.