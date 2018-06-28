Long-list for British eventing team for World Equestrian Games released

The long-list for the British eventing squad for the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, 11-23 September 2018 has been released. The horses and riders named to the long-list are:
- Sarah Bullimore with Chris and Sue Gillespie and Brett Bullimore’s Reve Du Rouet
- Ros Canter with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B, and her own Zenshera
- Laura Collett with Nick How, Keith Scott’s and her own Mr Bass
- Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red
- Piggy French with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo, and Trevor Dickens’s Vanir Kamira
- Kitty King with Diana Bown, Jacqueline Owen and Samantha Wilson’s Ceylor LAN
- Tom McEwen with Jane Inns, Ali McEwen’s and his own Toledo De Kerser
- Harry Meade with Charlotte Opperman’s Away Cruising
- Gemma Tattersall with The Soul Syndicate and her own Arctic Soul
- Oliver Townend with Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class, Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class and Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS
- Nicola Wilson with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana
The reserve combinations are (in alphabetical order);
- Alex Bragg with Sally Ellicott’s Zagreb
- Emilie Chandler with Sally Williams and Nicola Dickson’s Coopers Law
- William Fox-Pitt with Jennifer Dowling’s Little Fire
- Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson’s Vendredi Biats
- Imogen Murray with Aivar Ward and M S Team’s Ivar Gooden
- Gemma Tattersall with Clive Smith’s Pamero 4
The squad of five will be announced at the beginning of August.
Fifteen combinations will be submitted to the FEI as the nominated entries on 13 August. All combinations are required to maintain their current form to remain on the long-list.
Eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood said: “It is fantastic to have such a strong group of combinations long-listed for this year’s World Championships; there have been some impressive performances across the board so far this season and I’m very excited to be working with such a superb group of athletes.”
