Long-list for British eventing team for World Equestrian Games released

The long-list for the British eventing squad for the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, 11-23 September 2018 has been released. The horses and riders named to the long-list are:

Sarah Bullimore with Chris and Sue Gillespie and Brett Bullimore’s Reve Du Rouet

with Chris and Sue Gillespie and Brett Bullimore’s Ros Canter with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B, and her own Zenshera

with Caroline Moore’s and her own and her own Laura Collett with Nick How, Keith Scott’s and her own Mr Bass

with Nick How, Keith Scott’s and her own Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red

with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Piggy French with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo, and Trevor Dickens’s Vanir Kamira

with Jayne McGivern’s and Trevor Dickens’s Kitty King with Diana Bown, Jacqueline Owen and Samantha Wilson’s Ceylor LAN

with Diana Bown, Jacqueline Owen and Samantha Wilson’s Tom McEwen with Jane Inns, Ali McEwen’s and his own Toledo De Kerser

with Jane Inns, Ali McEwen’s and his own Harry Meade with Charlotte Opperman’s Away Cruising

with Charlotte Opperman’s Gemma Tattersall with The Soul Syndicate and her own Arctic Soul

with The Soul Syndicate and her own Oliver Townend with Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class, Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class and Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS

with Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Angela Hislop’s and Angela Hislop’s Nicola Wilson with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana

The reserve combinations are (in alphabetical order);

Alex Bragg with Sally Ellicott’s Zagreb

with Sally Ellicott’s Emilie Chandler with Sally Williams and Nicola Dickson’s Coopers Law

with Sally Williams and Nicola Dickson’s William Fox-Pitt with Jennifer Dowling’s Little Fire

with Jennifer Dowling’s Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson’s Vendredi Biats

with Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson’s Imogen Murray with Aivar Ward and M S Team’s Ivar Gooden

with Aivar Ward and M S Team’s Gemma Tattersall with Clive Smith’s Pamero 4

The squad of five will be announced at the beginning of August.

Fifteen combinations will be submitted to the FEI as the nominated entries on 13 August. All combinations are required to maintain their current form to remain on the long-list.

Eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood said: “It is fantastic to have such a strong group of combinations long-listed for this year’s World Championships; there have been some impressive performances across the board so far this season and I’m very excited to be working with such a superb group of athletes.”

