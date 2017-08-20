Emile Faurie will be riding his direct reserve horse, Lollipop 126, on the British team at the European Dressage Championships in Gothenburg next week (21-26 August) after a slight injury to his first-choice ride, Weekend Fun.

Lollipop 126, owned by Elena Knyagincheva, has already arrived at the championship venue in Sweden.

The combination will compete alongside Carl Hester (Nip Tuck), Spencer Wilton (Super Nova II) and Gareth Hughes (Don Carissimo).

Performance manager Caroline Griffith commented: “It’s disappointing for Emile, the owner and his team, but we don’t believe that it’s anything serious and we expect them to be back out competing again very soon. Lollipop has already enjoyed some good results this season and will be a strong combination for the team. We are all very excited to get out to the championships and are looking forward to competing later in the week.”

Lollipop 126 is a 13-year-old bay gelding by Lord Sinclair, out of a mare by Welt Hit. He started competing with Emile this year after previously being ridden by Germany’s Steffen Fraham.

The pair have had five top-10 results at grand prix level, including a win in the CDI4* grand prix special at Hamburg in May and second in the grand prix at the same show. Their best score is 72.46% in the CDI4* grand prix at Hagen in April.

Britain will also field a full team of four in the para dressage European Championships at Gothenburg, but only two individual riders — Michael Whitaker (Viking) and William Whitaker (Utamaro D’Ecaussines) — in the showjumping.

