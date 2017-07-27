Britain’s squad named for European Eventing Championships

Britain’s squad for the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August) has been named:
- Rosalind Canter, 31, with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B
- Tina Cook, 46, with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red (direct reserve horse: Pip Wates, Ailsa Wates and Equine Aqua Training’s Calvino II )
- Piggy French, 36, with Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo
- Gemma Tattersall, 32, with the Pebbles Syndicate’s Quicklook V
- Oliver Townend, 34, with Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS
- Nicola Wilson, 40, with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana
The final team of four and two individuals will be announced on arrival in Strzegom.
Sarah Cohen, 43, has been named first reserve with Preci-Spark Ltd and Elizabeth Jones’s Treason, with Alexander Bragg, 36, as second reserve with Sally Ellicot’s Zagreb.
Ros Canter will make her senior squad debut, while all the other riders have contested at least two senior championships. Tina Cook is the most experienced and is travelling to her eighth Europeans. She was European champion in 2009 on Miners Frolic.
All the horses apart from Quicklook V (who went to the Rio Olympics) will be at their first senior championship.
British eventing performance manager Richard Waygood said: “I am very excited about this year’s Europeans. We have a strong squad who are all up for the challenge and willing to fight every inch of the way.
“The selectors have had their work cut out as there has been quality and depth to choose from. I am equally excited for the owners who have all shown great commitment in making their horses available for the championships.
“We are only able to deliver at this level thanks to our backing from the UK Sport National Lottery-funded World Class Programme and our sponsors.”
The following pairs have also been named as reserves (in alphabetical order):
- Rosalind Canter and her own Zenshera
- Laura Collett, 27, with Keith and Louise Scott, Nick and Lyn How and her own Mr Bass
- Pippa Funnell MBE, 49, with Filippo Friedenberg and her own Billy The Biz
- Tom McEwen, 26, with his mother Ali, Jane Inns, and his own Toledo De Kerser
- Willa Newton, 27, with her father Joey and Lady Sarah McCorquodale’s Caja 20
- Gemma Tattersall with The Soul Syndicate’s Arctic Soul
- Isabelle (Izzy) Taylor, 34, ith Dr Patricia Turner’s Trevidden
- Oliver Townend with Karyn Shuter and Angela Hislop’s Ballaghmor Class
- Nicola Wilson with Gerry and Mary Kemp and Janine Shewan’s One Two Many
