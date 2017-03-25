Snacking on the job: ponies (and tweeting sheep) help restore ancient grasslands

New Forest ponies have been relocated to Sussex to work for the council, thanks to their munching skills.

A small herd of seven ponies has been drafted in to join sheep in helping to preserve the grasslands around Brighton and Hove.

This is the first time the council has used equine help to manage its green spaces.

The ponies arrived on 6 February and have wintered “very well”, according to Sam Baldock who is in charge of the scheme.

“So far I am really impressed with what they have done — I think the ponies and the sheep are a great combination,” Mr Baldock told H&H.

They are currently grazing 19 Acres — a stretch of chalk downland that runs along the west of Devil’s Dyke road, close to the A27 Brighton bypass.

