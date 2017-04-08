Bid for breakfast with Nick Skelton, plus other fantastic lots up for grabs

Breakfast with Nick Skelton and a lesson with William Whitaker are just two of the amazing lots on offer in an online charity auction hosted by Hickstead’s Daisy Bunn.

The fundraiser is in aid of the Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund and the Ella Popely Memorial Fund — established to remember the teenage showjumper who was killed in a car crash last December.

Bids have already opened online, with equestrian fans having until Tuesday, 18 April to secure one of the prize lots.

Top draw is the chance to spend the day behind-the-scenes at the yard of reigning Olympic gold medallist Nick Skelton. The experience includes breakfast, a private tour of his stables and the opportunity to meet the legendary stallion Big Star, who recently retired from international sport alongside his rider.

As an added bonus, the winning bidder will also be taken around Nick’s son Dan’s racing stables, finishing-up with a morning on the gallops watching the horses put through their paces.

A lesson and “Hickstead experience” with reigning Derby winner William Whitaker is also up for grabs, with bids opening at £500.

As well as an hour’s coaching with William at Shane Breen’s Hickstead yard, the top bidder can lay claim to a pair of members’ enclosure tickets for the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting on Thursday 22 June, 2017 and a coursewalk.

Article continues below...

Three other top riders have also offered lesson slots — including Shane Breen, Trevor Breen and the USA’s Lauren Hough.

Carriage driving fans can also pick up top tips with a weekend of tuition from former national champion Claudia Bunn. This lot also includes two night’s bed and breakfast accommodation at Claudia’s period cottage near Ludlow.

“There are some superb lots up for grabs, with funds going to two extremely good causes that are both close to my heart,” said Daisy.

Continued below…