‘The odds were against him’: charity loses two horses in two days following rescue

A second horse rescued this month (14 February) has died despite a charity’s best efforts to save him.

Bullseye (pictured, above) was taken into the care of Bransby Horses along with his field companion, Lasso, who sadly had to be put to sleep.

The pair were rescued from a Lincolnshire field after police were notified of their condition.

Bullseye and Lasso’s owners signed over the ponies into Bransby’s care.

Both were both malnourished with a body conditioning score of just 0.5 out of 5.

They were infested with lice and had lesions covering their bodies.

Bullseye was given pain relief and probiotics on arrival and staff hoped he would build his strength.

Lasso’s (pictured, above) condition was more concerning and he was “weak and severely dehydrated”, according to a charity spokesman.

“Although he initially responded to treatment, he rapidly began to deteriorate, despite the plasma transfusion he was given,” said the spokesman.

“He had fluid in his lungs and trachea which would have developed in to pneumonia and his protein levels were dangerously low due to his emaciated state.”

On 17 February Lasso was sadly put to sleep.

Bullseye’s condition then also deteriorated and he became “very weak”.

“More bloods were taken and tested, with the aim of producing an urgent treatment plan for him,” said the spokesman.

“From the results, he was given an antibiotic injection and plasma transfusion. Sadly, during the plasma transfusion, Bullseye struggled to stand and his body was just too weak to cope.

“The team at our animal reception centre along with our vet nurse, worked tirelessly to try and give him the best possible chance, but sadly, the odds were against him.”

Bullseye was put to sleep on 18 February.

Bransby thanked the public for their support.