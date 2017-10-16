Book your tickets to WEG 2018

Tickets for the 2018 World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, have gone on sale today (16 October).

The first tickets that have become available are all-discipline passes and all-games passes for both of the two weeks of the competition, which will now be available for two weeks before single event tickets go on sale. This is to ensure those wishing to buy ticket packages get the same seats throughout the event.

All-discipline pass

This ticket package provides admission to the entirety of a discipline; dressage, eventing, showjumping, para-dressage, driving, vaulting or reining. It does not include access to the opening or closing ceremonies.

Prices for this ticket package are as follows:

Dressage — $300 (£226)

Eventing — $215

Showjumping — $350

Para-dressage — $105

Driving — $80

Vaulting — $100

Reining — $190

As the endurance competition is held on one day, there is no all-discipline pass available for this event; tickets will come out when the single event tickets are released.

All-Games pass

This ticket package provides access to a whole week’s worth of WEG action, no matter which discipline you would like to watch. Prices and details of each week’s action are as follows:

Week one — $750: provides admission to dressage, eventing, endurance and reining, excluding the opening ceremony

Week two — $650: provides admission to showjumping, vaulting, para-dressage and driving, excluding the closing ceremony

All-games pass (both weeks) — $1,295: provides admission to all events for the duration of the Games, excluding the opening and closing ceremonies

Ticket prices will increase as the event gets closer. Prices do not include tax and an 8.5% processing fee — this will be applied once you reach the checkout area when buying tickets online.

Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis according to the date and timestamp of the ticket purchase.

More information on WEG and tickets can be found here.

