Bogus charity collector pocketed cash for his own horses

A man who posed as a charity collector to pocket money for himself and his horses has been ordered to pay £5,000 costs.

Gareth Blyth, of Talliaris, Llandeilo, admitted three counts under regulation nine of the consumer protection and unfair trading regulations, accepting his actions may have misled members of the public.

Blyth was spotted in military costume in Guildhall Square, Carmarthen, in January 2015 and then in several other locations on different dates throughout the year.

He was accompanied by a Shetland pony, wore military medals and used a bucket to collect money. A sign on this bucket stated he was collecting for the Welsh Horse Yeomanry Society and asked people to give generously.

Suspicious were raised due to the quality of his uniform and council licencing officers discovered it was not an official army uniform, but a replica.

“Gareth Blyth misled many members of the public who believed they were donating money to charity, when instead their money was being used to line his pockets,” said Cllr Philip Hughes, executive board member for public protection.

“He was often seen attracting large crowds, particularly parents with young children, collecting large sums of money from members of the public.”

He did not produce a street collection permit despite being asked by officers several times and was warned that he was committing an offence by not having one.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: