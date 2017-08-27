British three-star first-timer comes out on top at Blair Castle Horse Trials

Hazel Towers achieved a CCI3* victory on her first attempt at the level today at the Blair Castle Equi-Trek International Horse Trials, confirming her win with one showjump down.

None of the seven remaining in this class showjumped clear, but Hazel and Simply Smart’s four faults at the first part of the treble at fence 10 left them four penalties clear of runner-up Louise Harwood (Balladeer Miller Man).

“Winning this class means everything – all the hard work has paid off,” said Hazel.

Louise had fence eight down and three time-faults, but held second. Alice Dunsdon and Sambo III dropped a rank to fourth with eight faults, while last year’s CCI2* winners Caroline Clarke and Touch Too Much pulled up one spot to third when just 10c fell for them.

CCI2*

Australia’s Shane Rose scored his second win of the afternoon after taking the Event Rider Masters when he showjumped clear to overhaul Emily King in the CCI2*.

Shane’s ride was Gurtera Cher, who he has been riding instead of the injured Sam Griffiths.

“I’m excited for her future with Sam as I think she’s a proper four-star horse for him and you can never have enough of them,” he said.

Emily and Walitze F Vejgard just hit the wavy planks at fence four to drop to second.

Oliver Townend jumped out of order on Tregilder, who was seventh overnight, and ended up finishing third on him, while his fourth-placed ride Khoi Traveler dropped to seventh with two down.

“I couldn’t be happier with him,” said Oliver of seven-year-old Tregilder, who he has ridden since he was four.

More eventing news:

CCI*

Emily Parker jumped clear to win the CCI* with David Mactaggart’s Highly Delighted. She was second overnight, but moved up when overnight leader Carlos Parro took the back rail off the oxer at fence three to drop to third with Sir Digby.

“He wasn’t enjoying the sticky ground outside, so I wasn’t that confident, but he jumped as well as he could have on the conditions,” said Emily.

US rider Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp was also fault-free to move up from sixth to second on Gorsehill Cooley.

“He’s for sale now and you couldn’t ask for a more genuine jumper,” said Elisabeth.

Full report from Blair in H&H next week (issue dated 31 August).