Top showjumper out of Europeans after fall in training

Team Belgium has seen a last-minute switch to their quartet ahead of the action kicking off tomorrow (Wednesday, 23 August) at the Showjumping European Championships in Gothenburg.

Olivier Philippaerts took a tumble during the training session in the main stadium this morning (Tuesday, 22 August), dislocating his shoulder in an “unfortunate accident”.

The arena was opened to riders to allow them to familiarise their mounts in the expansive Ullevi Stadium, where they could also jump over a short course of fences.

The 24-year-old Belgian was riding his championship ride H&M Love The Legend, however, the 11-year-old grey mare took a particular dislike to the water jump, stopping and dislodging Olivier from the saddle.

It may have been an innocuous fall, however, in his attempt to hold onto his horse, Olivier sustained the painful injury. He was treated by medical staff onsite and the shoulder was put “back in place”.

“This has happened to Olivier before, but this time it was much more painful,” said Belgian chef d’equipe, Peter Weinberg. “He asked if he could go home to see a specialist and, of course, we don’t want to keep him here when he is in pain.

“The plan is for him to see a specialist tomorrow in Belgium — it was an unfortunate accident, but accidents happen.”

This means that the Belgian reserve rider Jerome Guery will replace Olivier in the quartet aboard Grand Cru Van de Rozenberg, joining team-mates Niels Bruynseels (Cas De Liberte), Pieter Devos (Espoir) and Gregory Wathelet (Coree).

