Point-to-pointing history set to be made at Barbury

Point-to-pointing history is set to be made in a new fixture at Barbury on Saturday (14 January).

Riders and horses from the UK and Ireland will race together in a first for UK pointing.

Barbury International Racing Club opened its entries to eligible horses and riders from Ireland as well as the UK.

This will be the first fixture to draw together combinations from the two countries on a UK point-to-point course.

“This promises to be a great day’s racing,” said meeting secretary Ilona Barnett recently. “We want a big crowd, and we want to make the sport available to as wide an audience as possible.”

There is a £5,750 prize fund on offer and each race is being run at a maximum value.

The idea came from meeting chairman Nigel Bunter and 14 Irish horses are among the 166 entered.

Another first for point-to-pointing is the inclusion of two bumpers, which will be the final races on the card and will mark the first time a bumper has been held at a point-to-point meeting.

“The fixture has been designed to encourage the development of young horses in our sport, and promises some hot competition,” said a statement on the Point-to-Point Authority website.

“Races are open to licensed trainers, provided horses have not run under Rules for 50 days and have a hunt qualification certificate.”

Organisers are paying a £75 allowance to all unplaced horses travelling more than 200 miles to the meet.

There are eight races on the card — three maidens, a mixed open, novice riders and a veterans’ race for 10 year olds and above plus the bumpers.

The first race — the open maiden for four, five and six year olds — starts at 11.30am.