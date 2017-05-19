And the winner is… BAFTA for Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations

Coverage of The Queen’s 90th birthday celebration has won a BAFTA.

Ant and Dec picked up the award for best live event at the prestigious ceremony on 14 May on behalf of the organising team, which included ITV, Spun Gold TV and the HPower Group.

More than 900 horses and 1,500 participants took part in Her Majesty’s sell-out birthday celebrations, on the evenings of the 2016 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The final night was broadcast to an audience of millions, and thousands of Royal Borough residents also gathered on the iconic Long Walk in front of the castle to watch the display on big screens.

Special thanks were given at the BAFTA ceremony to Simon Brooks-Ward, director and producer of the event, who was unable to attend due to a clash with this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” he said afterwards.

“It was a huge team effort and a pleasure to work with ITV and Spun Gold, in what was a memorable event.

“Over 1,000 behind the scenes production team and volunteers made this happen. This award is for all their efforts in testing conditions.

“We should also thank all the participants who travelled from all over the country and the world to make the event what it was.”

