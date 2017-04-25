Badminton preview evening features top eventers from this year’s field

Star event riders will share their pearls of wisdom at a Badminton preview event in aid of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

With the four-star fast approaching (3-7 May), the RDA will be hosting an exclusive event featuring top names in eventing to get fans in the mood.

The preview will take place tomorrow (26 April) from 7pm at The Kings Head in Cirencester.

The evening will feature talks from Badminton stars, including event director and former competitor Hugh Thomas, as well as riders Andrew Nicholson, Oliver Townend and Jonty Evans — all of whom are set to compete at this year’s event.

Oliver has a trio of horses on the list, MHS King Joules, Samuel Thomas II and ODT Ghareeb. Andrew is entered with Qwanza and Nereo and Jonty with his Rio ride, Cooley Rorkes Drift.

Trainer Ros Morgan and Badminton’s new course-designer, Eric Winter, will also be present at the event.

“Badminton is the highlight of the eventing season,” said Kate Beim of the Watershed group of the RDA.

“Attracting crowds of over 150,000, it is one of the largest paid entry sports event in the UK.

“This is our second year and we have some really wonderful names appearing on the panel — we’d love to top our total from last year!

“Come and hear the thoughts and opinions of some of the leading equestrian figures.”

