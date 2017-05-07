Horse in top 10 one of three withdrawn at Badminton trot-up

There was drama at the final horse inspection at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials this morning (7 May) as three horses were withdrawn and a total of five sent to the holding box.

Alex Bragg, who was in eighth place overnight after the cross-country riding Zagreb (pictured), was sent to the holding box where he was then withdrawn before representing.

Malin Head Clover, the mount of Lissa Green, was also sent to the holding box where he was then withdrawn, meaning they will play no further part in the competition.

Fellow Badminton first-timer Becky Woolven withdrew before the trot-up and so did not present her horse, Charlton Down Riverdance.

Three other contenders were sent to the holding box. They were Frenchman Astier Nicolas and Piaf De B’Neville, who was 13th after the cross-country. Fourteenth-placed Tina Cook and Billy The Red were also held, plus Oliver Townend and Samuel Thomas II. All three horses were accepted upon reinspection in front of the ground jury of Martin Plewa, Anne-Mette Binder and Christina Klingsor.

The French rider Thibaut Vallette and Qing Do Briot Ene HN were asked to trot twice initially, but were then accepted.

Forty-six horses go forward to the showjumping phase which kicks off at 11.30am with the top 20 jumping from 2.55pm. The first session of showjumping can be watched on the Horse & Hound website here.

A statement has been issued by Badminton with regards to Emily Gilruth, who fell at fence three on the cross-country yesterday, riding Topwood Beau. It reads: “Emily remains in intensive care at Southmeade Hospital, Bristol, undergoing treatment and further investigation.”

