Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials tickets are now available. The box office opened yesterday (3 January) for priority booking for the 2018 event.

This means anyone who has previously booked tickets for the Gloucestershire event, which will run from Wednesday 2 May to Sunday 6 May, has access to the box office before anyone else.

Ticket sales will be opened to the wider public on Wednesday 10 January.

Advance personal admission tickets range from £8 for the Wednesday of the event to £30 on cross-country day (Saturday). Vehicle passes are £10 with discounted prices for season (whole event) passes. Children aged 12 years and under go free.

The price of admission includes the use of unreserved arena seating on the dressage days (Thursday and Friday) and on cross-country day, but not for the final showjumping phase on Sunday. Spectators will have to buy grandstand tickets on top of admission, and these are likely to sell out fast.

Campsite, car passes and personal admission advance sales close on Monday 23 April, while advance ticket sales close on Friday 27 April for grandstand seats and membership badges. All admission charges rise by £2 on the gate, which has a cash-only policy.

Prices for reserved grandstand seats for the dressage days range between £6.50 and £13, while showjumping seat prices range from £11 for uncovered areas to £40 for covered seats.

Membership and hospitality packages are also available, with prices starting at £12 for one day’s membership.

Badminton media director Julian Seaman said: “It will be fascinating to see what [course-designer] Eric Winter has up his sleeve in his second year.

“If the weather is kind it would be great to beat our crowd increase of 2017. There is a brand new food and wine zone and smarter electronic coverage.”

For more information and to buy your Badminton Horse Trials tickets, contact the Badminton box office on 01454218375 or email boxoffice@badminton-horse.co.uk, or visit the Badminton website.

