Andrew Nicholson withdrew the 2017 Badminton winner Nereo from the holding box at the final veterinary inspection.

Deborah Seller’s 18-year-old chestnut gelding was lying in 12th place overnight, having risen from 33rd after dressage.

In total, three horses were sent to the holding box on the final day of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials — Nereo, Oliver Townend’s ride Cooley SRS and Regis Prud-hon’s Kaiser HDB 4175.

The Rolex Grand Slam contender re-presented Cooley SRS before the ground jury, who accepted the horse without asking him to trot again.

His second ride, Ballaghmor Class, was accepted on first inspection.

Kaiser HDB 4175 was also re-presented, with the ground jury accepting him before he had turned to trot back towards them.

Harry Dzenis’ ride Dromgurrihy Blue was the only horse to be withdrawn ahead of the final inspection.

The trot-up, which takes place in front of Badminton House, drew a large cheering crowd.

The Treehouse Sporting Colours prize to the groom who has put in the most effort towards the care of their horse over the week went to Flora Harris’ groom Charlotte Aitken.

Flora was unable to trot-up with her ride, Bayano, as she injured her leg at the Vicarage Vee on yestereday’s cross-country course, so fellow competitor Lydia Hannon stepped in.

Nana Dalton became a victim of the spring breeze, losing her hat as she trotted up Absolut Opposition, who passed.

A total of 54 horses now go forwards to the final phase.

The showjumping will start at 11am this morning, with crowd favourites Ben Hobday and Mulry’s Error first into the ring. The top-20 competitors will then come forward from 2pm.

Jonelle Price and Classic Moet are the overnight leaders, but have no margin for error as they start on the same score as second-placed Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class (28 penalties).

However, as Jonelle was closer to the optimum time, she holds the lead.

In third is Ros Canter on her European team gold medal-winning ride, Allstar B.

