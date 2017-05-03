The dressage start times for the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials have been released.

The guinea pig test is at 9.10am tomorrow (Thursday, 4 May) and will be performed by Britain’s former young rider champion Will Furlong, riding 10-year-old mare Collien P 2.

The first competitor into the arena will be the USA’s Lauren Kieffer, making her Badminton debut on Landmark’s Monte Carlo, at 9.30am.

She is followed at 9.38am by New Zealand’s Mark Todd on his Rio horse Leonidas II. First-timer Alex Bragg kicks of the British challenge at 9.46am with Zagreb.

The other Brits making their Badminton dressage debut tomorrow are Lydia Hannon (My Royal Touch, 11.50am), Sarah Parkes (Balladeer Durban Hills, 12.14pm), Lissa Green (Malin Head Clover, 1.58pm) and Imogen Murray (Ivar Gooden, 3.54pm).

Defending champion Michael Jung will perform tomorrow in the session after lunch. He and La Biosthetique-Sam FBW take to the arena at 2.46pm.

Fellow German Bettina Hoy also rides in this session with Designer 10, at 2.14pm, and should do a good test.

Meanwhile Rio individual silver medallist Astier Nicolas of France will be the first rider after the coffee break at 11.10am. He rides Piaf De B’Neville.

Friday’s stars

The second day of action is kicked off at 9.30am by Britain’s Ben Way, who seeks a third consecutive completion here with ex-racehorse Galley Light.

H&H blogger Danielle Dunn will be the second rider after the coffee break on Friday, at 11.18am, with Zocarla BLH.

Other good tests on Friday should come from Ingrid Klimke (Horseware Hale Bob OLD, 2.38pm), Mark Todd (NZB Campino, 3.46pm), Andrew Hoy (Rutherglen, 4.02pm) and final competitor Andrew Nicholson (Nereo, 4.58pm).

The ground jury who judge the dressage is made up of Germany’s Martin Plewa (president), Denmark’s Anne-Mette Binder and Sweden’s Christina Klingspor.

You can watch the dressage free online via the H&H website.

All dressage times

Don’t miss this week’s H&H (on sale tomorrow, Thursday 4 May), including a 16-page Badminton pull-out with full form guide, dressage test, judge’s analysis, course map and more.