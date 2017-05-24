Former British medal-winning horse out of action after field accident

Former British medal-winning Olympic dressage horse Atterupgaards Orthilia has been ruled out of competition for the rest of the summer.
Fiona Bigwood partnered the mare to team silver at the 2015 European Championships and Rio 2016 Olympics.
“Tillie” was sold to Danish international grand prix rider Agnete Kirk Thinggaard earlier this year.
The 13-year-old mare twisted her fetlock in the field on 16 May.
Agnete shared the news that her “beautiful Orthilia” would be out for the summer on her Facebook page last week.
“It’s super annoying and I’m so sorry, but this is what happens,” she said.
“We prioritise that all of our horses go out in the field every day, and unfortunately it carries a risk of acute injuries like this.
“But horses should also be allowed to be horses, and we must live with the risk.
“Unfortunately, that means as a goodbye to summer dreams and goals with Orthilia.”
The combination made their international debut at Hagen CDI4* (30 April – 1 May).
They finished seventh in the grand prix with a score of 72.16% and 11th in the grand prix special on 67.74%.
Agnete, 34, finished 26th at the Rio Olympics aboard Jojo Az. Her other major achievements include ninth at the 2016 FEI World Cup final in Sweden and 11th at the 2015 FEI World Cup final in the US.
“Tillie” was sold in January this year.
Fiona Bigwood said at the time that it was a “very hard decision”.
“Tillie is in the prime of her competition career and I want the best for her,” said Fiona. “My home commitments mean I can only do around four top level shows a year and she deserves to have her full potential realised.
“She’s the most talented, generous and clever horse I’ve ever ridden, but I know she’ll have the best home and chance of success with Agnete.”
