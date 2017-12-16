Cheeky pony transformed into unicorn in Christmas video

Shetland pony Daffy is transformed into a unicorn for Ascot racecourse’s latest Christmas video.

The 8-year-old white pony has starred in Ascot’s last three Christmas productions.

In the first he donned a festive foursie for the camera and in the second he met his true love Daphne, another Shetland.

Daffy is one of four equines owned by Jackie Rowberry, a second generation animal trainer.

“He’s a really clever little pony, very quirky and likes doing tricks. I’ve taught him to rear, shake paws and walk to heel. Now I’m teaching him how to bow,” said Ms Rowberry, who runs Animal Dramatics.

Daffy’s fan club is growing following his performances in the Ascot videos.

“He’s a cheeky little thing but really likes dressing up,” Ms Rowberry told H&H.

In the video Daffy is transformed from a hairy Shetland into a mythical creature, complete with colourful mane and a specially designed horn.

“We’re delighted to welcome Daffy back as the star of our Christmas video this year and to make his ultimate wish come true was a fitting way to celebrate his third year,” said Juliet Slot, commercial director of Ascot racecourse.

“From meeting his Shetland love Daphne in 2016 to becoming a unicorn in 2017, Daffy always brings the perfect dose of magic and warmth to set the tone for the festive season at Ascot racecourse,” she added.

Daffy won’t be at the racecourse at the Christmas racing meeting on 22-23 December but young racegoers will be able to meet Father Christmas, pet his reindeer friends and follow the candy cane trail.

Tickets start at £18 for adults on Friday and £24 on Saturday, entry is free for all accompanied children under 18 years.

Ascot’s 2018 fixture list kicks off on 20 January with the Clarence House Chase raceday.

