Army of riders to join battle for safer roads this weekend

At least 20 groups of equestrians from across England and Wales will be riding out this weekend to raise awareness of road safety around horses.

Riders from throughout the UK will be hacking out on Sunday (21 May) in a bid to improve conditions for horses on UK roads.

The awareness rides stem from the Pass Wide and Slow road safety group.

“The purpose of the rides is to draw drivers’ attention to the fact that horses are legitimate road users who need to be given appropriate consideration,” said Debbie Smith, who launched Pass Wide and Slow.

“We usually have no choice whether to use roads to get from where our horses live to bridleways and other places to ride.”

Rides will be taking place in the following counties: Cornwall, Essex, Devon, Gloucestershire, Burnham, Buckinghamshire, Nottinghamshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Pembrokeshire, Bedforshire, Powys, Flintshire, Swansea, Gwynedd and the Vale of Glamorgan.

For more information visit the Pass Wide and Slow Facebook page.

In September 2015 Debbie started a petition calling to make the guidance in the Highway Code about passing horses into a specific law.

The petition now has more than 100,000 signatures and has been reviewed by the transport minister, who has shared his support for the campaign.

