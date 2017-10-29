The Queen gives army drum horse his new name

The latest drum horse to join the British army has been given a new name by The Queen.

Big Red, as he was formerly known, was renamed Perseus by Her Majesty on a visit to the Household Cavalry at Hyde Park barracks.

The 17.1hh Blues and Royals Shire will lead the band on The Queen’s birthday parade in 2019.

The nine-year-old gelding has been in training since joining the army in 2013 and it is hoped he will have his passing-out ceremony during The Queen’s birthday parade.

Drum horses carry the title of major and are senior to all other animals in the army.

The Queen was joined by Prince Charles on the visit on 24 October.

A state trumpeter blew a royal salute as the royal party arrived, where they were met by Major General Sir Edward Smyth-Osborne.

After meeting Big Red, ridden by Lance Corporal Brown, The Queen met with troopers of the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals as well as their horses.

She also saw how her own horse, Joanie, is progressing as a Life Guards charger.

“[Her Majesty] then heard about the army’s latest innovations in equine health from the forage master Staff Corporal Carl Adams and regimental veterinary officer Major Harriet Church,” said an army spokesman.

“She saw how partner organisations such as “Horses Inside Out” can help train soldiers to understand the biomechanics and anatomy of the horses they work with.”

