Equine welfare organisations gear up for Appleby

Animal welfare organisations are preparing for the start of this year’s Appleby Horse Fair.

The historic event begins tomorrow (8 June) and runs until Monday (12 June).

RSPCA chief inspector Rob Melloy said they will be using exhaustion tests — originally designed for endurace horses — on equines inspectors are concerned about.

“Every year we learn lessons to take into the next,” said Inspector Melloy.

“Last year the number of horses being worked to exhaustion was a big issue.

“Working an equine repeatedly over several days, even though he may appear to have recovered, has a cumulative effect.

“We often see different people with the same animal who may not be aware of how much work it has done that day or on previous days at the fair.

“We’ll be using exhaustion tests on horses we’re concerned about, which were developed to be used on horses ridden in endurance events.

Inspector Melloy said a man from Essex was jailed as it was found he had been working an “exhausted” horse at last year’s fair.

“I’m urging people to be vigilant and report anything that concerns them,” he added. “We often get calls after the fair but very few during.

“Fair-goers can approach our officers — or those from the other horse charities attending — on the ground or they can call us on 0300 1234999.”

