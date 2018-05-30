Appeal to trace dog owner after elderly Arab sustains fatal injury

A beloved veteran gelding has been put down as a result of injuries sustained while being chased by a dog.

Claire O’Kane’s two Arab horses and loan pony were turned out in their field in Bedfield, Suffolk, when the incident took place.

The dog, believe to be a bull terrier, entered the paddock and chased the horses for around 15 minutes.

Claire was working at the time, but her neighbour spotted the horses being chased and informed Claire later that day (19 April).

Although Claire checked the horses in the dark that evening, it wasn’t until the next morning that the full extent of the injuries became apparent.

Her retired Arab, Mirshid al Nowak, was left very lame and following a vet inspection it was decided it was kindest to put him to sleep.

Claire’s other Arab, Qasaria, and Welsh section A pony, Thistledown Emma, were not injured, but Claire is “worried sick” the dog will get into the field again.

“They’ve only got to be chased and run into a fence and they could be seriously injured,” she told H&H.

“My neighbour said the dog was so out of breath it was drinking from the horses’ drinkers. I don’t know what the owner was doing.”

Claire contacted police and hopes the dog’s owner can be traced.

She said Mirshid was “completely priceless and irreplaceable”.

The pair competed at the Arab Horse Society National Show, as well as enjoying dressage, long-distance rides and jumping prior to his retirement.

“He was a very good all-rounder and a best friend,” said Claire.

“He introduced my two children to horses and was so gentle and kind. I couldn’t have wished for a greater horse, he was the king of our yard.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Police has issued an appeal to trace the dog’s owner.

