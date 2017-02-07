‘Starving, stranded and helpless’: equines in desperate need of help

Equine charities are urging supporters to help “starving, stranded and helpless” horses and donkeys in Italy.
Multiple earthquakes and disastrous weather conditions have left many of these animals without food, water or shelter – isolated in the deep snow, trapped in sub-zero temperatures and struggling to survive.
World Horse Welfare has teamed up with the Donkey Sanctuary to help the horses, donkeys and other animals suffering in the conditions.
The charities have already sent immediate food supplies to help the most desperate need — 13,000kg of hay and straw arrived at an emergency centre yesterday (6 February)— but “much more must be done”, according to a World Horse Welfare spokesman.
“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has donated to help stranded equines in Italy,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.
“A vital delivery of hay and straw arrived at the rescue base this morning and a stock of hard feed will be arriving this afternoon.
“We have heard reports that heavy rain is forecast which will most likely fall as snow in the mountainous areas so it is unlikely that the situation will be improving any time soon.
“This is only the start of the rescue effort and with your support we will do everything we can to reach these poor stranded horses and donkeys.”
Related articles:
- Think twice in 2017: all you need to know about World Horse Welfare
- Charity calls for action over fears donkeys are being ‘bludgeoned to death’ for skin trade *warning: upsetting image*
- Move over thoroughbreds… donkeys to race at point-to-point
A spokesman for the Donkey Sanctuary added: “These donkeys need your help now. This is an emergency situation with no end in sight.
“Please give today so there will be food, shelter and safety when desperate donkeys need it most.”
To support the appeal click here