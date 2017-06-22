Is there anything Scott Brash can’t do? Showjumper excels on the polo field

Former number one showjumper Scott Brash may be at the top of his sphere, however, it appears the Scotsman also has a hidden talent — as a polo player.

The current world number eight took time out of his busy schedule to ride in a charity polo match on Tuesday (20 June).

He was joined on the field at Cowdray Park in West Sussex by fellow top sportspeople including William Fox-Pitt, Victoria Pendleton and National Hunt jockeys, dual Grand National winner Leighton Aspell, Mattie Batchelor and Marc Goldstein (aka “Wocket Woy and the Pwoducer”).

The West Sussex-based showjumper picked up the award for the most valuable player of the match after scoring both goals in the seven-minute chukka.

Impressively, it was Scott’s first ever time holding a polo mallet and it would appear the 31-year-old is a natural.

“I wasn’t able to make it to the practice and I’d never done it before,” said Scott, who was deputising for Nick Skelton, as the Olympic champion was unable to make the event. “It is a lot harder than it looks but was good fun.”

He later wrote on social media that he had “thoroughly enjoyed” his first polo match.

The charity event, the inaugural UK Sunset Polo, was hosted by top American polo player Nic Roldan and raised over £90,000 for working horse and donkey charity Brooke and Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice in West Sussex.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event, it was our first one in the UK and took a bit of imagination — it’s very new for us in England,” added Nic, who was supported on the day by showjumping girlfriend Jessica Springsteen.

“I’m blessed to be able to raise funds for both charities and also create awareness for Brooke — I have been working with them for the past couple of years and what they do [for working animals] is both special and unique.

“Many thanks to my amazing team who helped make this event happen and to the players and riders who took part, I know they all made big efforts to come along.”

