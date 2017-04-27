Popular veteran racehorse retires to join top team chasers

Seasoned racehorse Any Currency has retired from racing and is set to join the squad of team chasing champions Relentless next season.

Trainer Martin Keighley announced the retirement of his 14-year-old stable star yesterday (Wednesday, 26 April).

Any Currency’s racing career spanned an impressive 10 seasons — he ran at Cheltenham 20 times, including six Festivals.

In recent years he was a familiar sight in the cross-country race at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing second in 2015 and 2014.

He was first past the post in 2016, but was subsequently disqualified after testing positive for triamcinolone acetonide (TCA) after his win. Martin was later cleared of any wrong-doing by the British Horseracing Authority.

Owned by the Cash Is King syndicate, the horse also achieved big wins at Ascot, Wincanton and Sandown, and finished 17th in the 2013 Grand National. He was also third in the cross-country race at Le Lion D’Angers in 2015.

Martin told H&H the decision to retire “Woody” was a “tough call”.

“He is so enthusiastic — he loves being in training,” he said, adding he hopes the horse will return to visit on the yard’s open day in September.

“The most important thing was to find him a fantastic home, he needs to be doing something.”

