Popular veteran racehorse retires to join top team chasers

Seasoned racehorse Any Currency has retired from racing and is set to join the squad of team chasing champions Relentless next season.
Trainer Martin Keighley announced the retirement of his 14-year-old stable star yesterday (Wednesday, 26 April).
Any Currency’s racing career spanned an impressive 10 seasons — he ran at Cheltenham 20 times, including six Festivals.
In recent years he was a familiar sight in the cross-country race at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing second in 2015 and 2014.
He was first past the post in 2016, but was subsequently disqualified after testing positive for triamcinolone acetonide (TCA) after his win. Martin was later cleared of any wrong-doing by the British Horseracing Authority.
Owned by the Cash Is King syndicate, the horse also achieved big wins at Ascot, Wincanton and Sandown, and finished 17th in the 2013 Grand National. He was also third in the cross-country race at Le Lion D’Angers in 2015.
Martin told H&H the decision to retire “Woody” was a “tough call”.
“He is so enthusiastic — he loves being in training,” he said, adding he hopes the horse will return to visit on the yard’s open day in September.
“The most important thing was to find him a fantastic home, he needs to be doing something.”
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
‘We must now look forward’: Any Currency trainer speaks out after Cheltenham Festival disqualification
Martin Keighley said he is looking forward to…
Happy retirement for Denman as Silviniaco Conti starts new career
Denman has returned home to start his full…
11 reasons to catch the team chasing bug
With the autumn team chasing season now underway,…
The son of Moscow Society is having a break out in the field before going to join Dickie Barrett of team Relentless for the next team chasing season.
“He is a competitive horse who loves his work and I think it will be absolutely ideal for him,” added Martin.
“He is going to be hard to replace — he has taken us to some amazing places.
“It will be nice to follow how he gets on and I’m sure we will go and watch him when we can.”
Any Currency won five of his 50 starts under Rules and earned a total of £160,237 during his time on the track. He ran his final race under Andrew Tinkler at Cheltenham on 19 April.
“Thanks for everything Woody — you have been a horse of a lifetime, we’ll miss you but wish you the long and happy retirement that a dude like you deserves,” said a statement on Martin and Belinda Keighley’s website.
Dickie told H&H he is “absolutely delighted” to be taking on the ride.
“His CV speaks for itself,” said Dickie. “He was a talented racehorse and hopefully he will take to team chasing.
“I don’t think I could get a better horse!”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday