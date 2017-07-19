O’Brien suffers broken vertebrae in serious fall

Irish jockey Ana O’Brien’s brain scan is “clear” after a serious fall at Killarney on Tuesday (18 July).

Ana, who is the daughter of multiple Flat champion trainer Aidan, broke her neck and back in the fall.

The 21-year-old was riding Druids Cross, trained by her brother Joseph, when they fell two furlongs from home in the second race of the meeting. The horse sustained fatal injures.

Ana was taken off the course in an ambulance before being airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Irish Coast Guard air ambulance.

Dr Adrian McGoldrick, Turf Club chief medical officer, was among those who attended O’Brien.

He told Press Association Sport that Ana’s brain scan is clear and that she has fractured her C1 and T6 vertabraes and her cheek bones.

“Aidan and AnneMarie (O’Brien) would like to thank the superb work provided to Ana by the Order Of Malta, racecourse doctors, veterinary team and ground staff led by Val O’Connell (clerk of the course),” he added. “Also the Air Medical Crew and the amazing staff at CUH.”

Dr McGoldrick issued a further update on Wednesday (19 July) afternoon.

“She has had her MRI scans and Professor Paul Redmond, the head of department at CUH, has looked at them and confirmed that she does not need surgery,” said McGoldrick.

“They will continue to review her facial injuries.”

He added he expects Ana to be out of action for three to four months.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: