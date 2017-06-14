Showjumper who assaulted spectator fined £250

A showjumper who rode her horse over a spectator at a show has been fined £250 by British Showjumping (BS).

The BS disciplinary panel found Amy Ridler had breached its rules by assaulting Jill Williams at Arena UK, Lincolnshire, in April last year.

Amy, of Solihill, West Midlands, was also reprimanded and warned as to her future conduct, and will not be allowed to re-join BS until after 3 January 2019.

BS chief executive Iain Graham said: “We have a clear code of conduct that we expect our members to adhere to and I trust this serves as a clear notice that behaviour such as this will not be tolerated in any shape or form.”

Amy was found to have broken rule 82.1, which says no member shall “conduct himself/herself at a show in a manner which is offensive to the public”, and rule 82.10.

In January, Amy pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court to assaulting Mrs Williams by beating. She was fined £250, made the subject of a restraining order and told to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

Mrs Williams told H&H at the time that Amy was “shouting and swearing and saying she was going to run me down as she rode her horse at me” at the show, as she thought Mrs Williams had been filming Amy’s horse refusing in the ring.

Mrs Williams remembers being dragged along a walkway by her hair, and being under Amy’s horse.

Police were called and an ambulance, although Mrs Williams escaped serious injury.

After Amy’s sentencing, Mrs Williams said: “I’m just glad it’s been seen that what she did was so wrong. I was dreading her getting away with it.

