Equestrians will be able to pick up riding gear while doing their weekly shop thanks to the latest new horsey range from supermarket Aldi.

The “special buys” Aldi equestrian collection will be in stores on Sunday (8 October) and is available online now to pre-order.

While your local tack shop remains the go-to place for helpful advice when kitting out your tack room and equestrian wardrobe, these low price items could make a useful addition this autumn and winter.

The range features 19 items suitable for use at the yard, including ladies’ country boots for £19.99.

These “practical and stylish” boots feature a part waterproof exterior and are available in sizes four to seven.

The special buys also include children’s and adults’ breeches and jodhpurs from £7.99, including pull-up breeches with reflective panels to help you remain visible when hacking in winter.

There is also a selection of tops and fleeces for ladies and children.

The ladies’ overhead fleece is “extra-warm” and features an “overhead design” to keep your neck warm while at the stables or in the saddle.

Those looking for headgear are also catered for with bobble hats, scarfs, snoods and headbands from £3.49.

The equestrian faux pompom hat is described as the “perfect winter accessory” and features a fleece lining.

Long socks are also part of the horsey line, including knee-high socks, which come in a pack of two and cost £4.99.

The socks feature a cantering horses design and have a cushioned leg and sole.

