Abandoned mare loses battle despite charities’ best efforts

A mare abandoned with severe laminitis has died despite charities’ best efforts to save her.

Piebald Raggy was found very underweight in Harlow on 23 August, at the site of a disused school. She was also suffering from severe laminitis that left her unable to move.

The four-year-old was producing milk, indicating she may recently have lost her foal or had her foal removed from her.

She was taken to House and Jackson’s Horse Clinic for emergency treatment funded by Redwings and the RSPCA but, despite the best efforts of the vets, her condition deteriorated.

The decision was made to put her down on 6 September.

“Due to the severity of her condition, the outlook for poor Raggy was very uncertain from the start but we were determined not to give up on her,” said Redwings’ senior welfare officer Jo Franklin.

“The vets did everything they could to give her the best chance of pulling through, but sadly she was just too ill.

“Simply standing up became too much for her and it was decided that the kindest thing to do would be to put her to sleep.”

RSPCA chief inspector Samantha Garvey added: “We are so sad that poor Raggy lost her fight for life, the RSPCA had worked with Redwings to give her the best chance we could of survival.

“Sadly Raggy was just another example of an irresponsible owner abandoning their sick or injured horse to die alone and leaving someone else to deal with it.

“We still want to find the person responsible for dumping Raggy, and as we believe she had recently had a foal, we desperately want to know how the foal is doing as we are concerned for its welfare.

