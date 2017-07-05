Euro long-listed riders picked for Britain’s Aachen squad

Five pairs who are on the British long-list for the eventing European Championships have been selected to ride at Aachen (19-23 July). The Nations Cup at the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival is traditionally the most prestigious event in the eventing Nations Cup calendar.

Four of the riders will make up the British team, with the fifth competing as an individual.

The pairs are:

Alexander Bragg and Sally Ellicott’s Zagreb

Piggy French and Jayne McGivern's Quarrycrest Echo

Pippa Funnell and her own and Filippo Friedenberg's Billy The Biz

Tom McEwen on his own, his mother Alison and Jane Inns' Toledo De Kerser

Oliver Townend and Karyn Shuter and Angela Hislop's Ballaghmor Class, with Cooley SRS, also owned by Angela Hislop, as a direct reserve

Reserves: Tina Cook with Pip and Ailsa Wates and Equine Aqua Training's Calvino II and Nicola Wilson on James and Jo Lambert's Bulana

All these horses and riders have been long-listed for the European Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August).

Other long-listed pairs will have a chance to show their mettle at Barbury this weekend. Laura Collett rides Mr Bass in the regular CIC3*, Tina Cook has Billy The Red in the same section and Calvino II in the Event Rider Masters (ERM), Willa Newton competes Caja 20 in the CIC2* and Nicola Wilson has One Two Many in the ERM.

Meanwhile another long-listed rider, Sarah Cohen, continues her ERM campaign with a trip to Jardy, France, next weekend with Treason. The pair won the ERM leg at Wiesbaden, Germany, and are currently the leaders in this lucrative series.

The eventing Nations Cup continues this weekend at The Plains, USA, where Britain will be represented by Justine Dutton (Jak My Style), Emily Llewellyn (Emirati Nightsky), Nicky Roncoroni (Watts Burn) and Matt Heath (One Of A Kind II). The three British-based horses have all arrived safely in the USA, accompanied by groom Alex van Tuyll.