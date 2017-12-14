82-year-old racehorse trainer enjoys 1,121-1 treble… and he drove the horsebox too

At 82 years old, most people have decided to slow down a least a little, but that is not the case for racehorse trainer Milton Bradley, who pulled off an impressive 1,121-1 treble at Lingfield on Tuesday (12 December).

The Chepstow-based handler was up at 5am to feed the 25 horses he has in training before driving four of them the 300-mile round trip to the Surrey racecourse.

It is 10 years since Milton achieved three wins in one day, albeit across the cards rather than at the same meeting on that occasion.

The all-weather racing at Lingfield was the only surviving meeting on Tuesday after other tracks fell victim to the snow and frozen conditions.

Milton’s “lucky day” was kick-started by 5-1 shot Indian Affair, ridden by the trainer’s apprentice jockey Kerrie Raybould. It was the 19-year-old’s debut win under Rules.

Former champion apprentice Tom Marquand then picked up the reins to complete a double for the trainer aboard Compton Prince and Temple Road.

“It was a very pleasant surprise,” Milton told H&H. “We had four horses on the lorry and I was hoping for at least one winner, but I couldn’t believe my eyes when the third horse came in — it was a nice day.

“I drove the lorry and when we left home at 6am it was -5C, so we kept having to check the racing was on.

“I used to have 90 horses in training but nowadays it is more like 25 — we bought a few more at the autumn sales.”

Milton also confirmed that he has no plans to retire from the training game quite yet.

“As I always say, those I know who retired young have now left us, so I will keep going for as long as I can — I love and enjoy it.”

After Milton’s long drive home, arriving back at 8pm, there was not much time or energy left for big celebrations, although the trainer did enjoy a “drink by the fire” before a well-deserved bedtime.

