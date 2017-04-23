6 great reasons to visit the H&H stand at Badminton

Are you heading to the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials next week (3-7 May)?

If so make sure that you visit the Horse & Hound tradestand (122 Worcester Way) where we have great subscription offers available – either 31% off and a subscription gift of your choice or save a huge 50% if you choose not to take the gift. Gifts include Ariat jackets, Just Togs breeches, Woof Wear event boots, Musto gilets and much more, so don’t miss out.

There will be an unmissable competition available to enter on the stand, offering you the chance to win a £4,000 wardrobe for you and your horse from Horseware and Alessandro Albanese Equestrian Clothing.

The prize will include a complete Rambo wardrobe for your horse, a full therapy offering, a Micklem bridle, a cooler, an exercise sheet and travel accessories.

For the rider, a complete AA Italian crafted competition outfit, including a competition jacket hand-crafted in Italy, and AA Platinum everyday equestrian wear. Visit the stand to enter.

You will also have the chance to find out more about the inaugural Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships. This unaffiliated three-day event will take place at Keysoe from 27-29 May.

Entries for this fantastic event, which has prizes worth over £15,000 to be won, can be made via Equo, H&H‘s event entry website. Equo is the ultimate online event search, management and entry system powered by Horse & Hound and is revolutionising show entry for riders and show secretaries alike.

If you are at Badminton on Sunday, 7 May physiotherapist Clare Howard and sports therapist Kimberley Hayden will be on the Horse & Hound stand with the Flexchair system.

This specialised piece of equipment offers you the chance to have your seat balance and symmetry assessed. The Flexchair is able to display how much a rider uses core versus brute strength and how symmetrical their movement patterns are in their seat. Come along and have a go.

Horse & Hound is proud to support our charity of the year World Horse Welfare, which is hosting a ‘Morning Feed’ event at its stand. Have fun while helping horses by participating in this brunch, with goods made from horse-friendly recipes from Pippa Funnell and Emily King. Find out more at the charity’s website.