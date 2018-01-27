59 horses dumped in ‘heartbreaking’ welfare case

An investigation has been launched after 59 horses were abandoned in a village in Hampshire.

RSPCA officers attended a field in Highclere on Thursday (18 January) after concerns were raised about the welfare of the horses.

Vets confirmed the animals were suffering, or their needs were not being met, and the horses were taken in by the charity.

In this latest rescue eight horses were seized, bringing the total rescued from fields in the village over recent months to 59.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see so many horses in desperate need and we are very grateful to the police, vets, and other charities who have worked together to help these horses,” said RSPCA inspector Jan Edwards.

“In total 59 horses have been rescued and they are now getting the care and rehabilitation they deserve.”

None of the horses seized have microchips so the charity is encouraging anyone who knows more to get in touch.

“We will always investigate cases of animal welfare reported to us, and do all we can to protect and secure the welfare of the animals involved, but we rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in these situations,” added inspector Edwards.

“We can only investigate when we have information and evidence about who may have abandoned an animal so we are urging anyone who has any information about these horses to call us on 0300 123 8018, in complete confidence.”

There are currently more than 850 horses, donkeys and ponies being cared for by the RSPCA, who have launched a a stable sponsorship scheme to help care for rescued equines until they are ready for rehoming.

