Horse of the Year Show 2018 judges revealed

The judge list for the 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has been revealed.

Next year’s show will take place from 3 to 8 October 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham and marks HOYS’ 70th anniversary.

Suzanne Keylock and Peter Goumans have been named as the judges for the Cuddy supreme in-hand championships, while the judges of the supreme horse and pony of the year are yet to be confirmed.

More information will be revealed in the new year.

The judges are as follows:

British ridden heavy horse: Ifor Lloys and Sarah Chapman

Children’s riding pony of the year: Nicola Jones and Alan Mullaney

Cob of the year: Brigit Ensten and Sarah Chapman

Coloured horse and pony of the year: Ifor Lloys and Tracey Southern

Supreme in-hand championship: Suzanne Keylock and Peter Goumans

Hack of the year: the Hon Lucinda Cavendish and Lesley Whitehall

Harness champion of the year: Brian Ball and Alexander Hogg

Intermediate show hunter of the year: Rosemary Hetherington and Joanne Prestwidge

Intermediate show riding type of the year: Zara Pawley and Chloe Chubb

Junior mountain & moorland ridden pony of the year: Pat Rennie and Kevan Baskeyfield

Ladies’ side saddle horse of the year: Simon Somers and Hazel Allin

Lead rein pony of hunter type of the year: Rosemary Hetherington

Mountain and moorland mini pony of the year: Debbie Spears

Mountain and moorland ridden pony of the year: Julia Furness and Marilyn Ludlow

Mountain and moorland working hunter pony of the year: Caroline Nelson and Julia Woods

Maxi cob of the year: Brigit Ensten and Sarah Chapman

Mini show pony of the year: Patricia Dorman

Miniature horse of the year: the Hon Lucinda Cavendish

Racehorse to riding horse of the year: to be confirmed

Ridden part-bred pony of the year: Julia Woods and Caroline Nelson

Ridden purebred Arab of the year: Mark Gamlin and Stephanie Turner

Riding horse of the year: Simon Somers and Georgina Maywood

Shire horse of the year: Mark Richardson

Show hunter of the year: Jonathan Geake and Patrick Casey

Show hunter pony of the year: Penny Williams and Ian Dickinson

Small show hunter of the year: Tony Hogarth and Jane Hubbard

Working hunter pony of the year: Pip Baker-Beal and Tina Hazlem

.

