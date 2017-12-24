The 12 ponies of last Christmas: Trigger finds a home

Last year H&H in conjunction with World Horse Welfare featured 12 ponies looking for new homes.

A year later six of them have been successfully rehomed. We tracked them down to find out how they are getting on.

Trigger is now enjoying life in a new home in Herefordshire.

The 12.2hh 16-year-old handsome Icelandic gelding arrived at World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Centre in Aberdeenshire in January 2016.

The pony was rescued by SSPCA, having been found in knee-deep mud without adequate access to grazing and water.

He was very thin but thanks to the dedicated care of the charity’s team made a full recovery.

Following the publicity surrounding his rehoming Alison Budd got in touch with the charity as she was looking for another companion pony.

The pony has settled in well with her two other Icelandic horses and a donkey who was initially very protective of Trigger.

“The lead mare gave him a hard time at first but he certainly respects her leadership now,” said Ms Budd, who admits she’s always wanted to have a palomino.

“Trigger can be quite cheeky and pushy with the others about who gets the hay first,” she added, “but we’ve been doing some groundwork and training with him about not crowding people and pushing in just because he wants to have attention. He’s much better now.”

The pony has been easy to catch and lead, is good with the farrier and enjoys going out for walks.

“All in all I am happy with him, have had no problems and have no regrets,” said Ms Budd.

If a rehomer’s circumstances change at any time their horses can be returned to the charity.

“Rehoming is vital to helping all horses as every horse who finds a new home makes much-needed space in our four rescue and rehoming centres to help another,” said a spokesman for the charity.

For more information on any World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

