The 12 ponies of last Christmas: Dominic finds a home

Last Christmas Horse & Hound in conjunction with World Horse Welfare featured 12 ponies who were looking for new homes.

A year later six of them have been successfully rehomed. We tracked them down to find out how they are getting on.

Dominic has proved the perfect companion pony for Linda Lawrence’s horse Encanto.

She rehomed the six-year-old gelding in June 2017 as her horse was not happy on his own even though he could see other horses from his field.

“He settled in very well and got on straight away with Encanto and they are good friends,” she said.

When she is out riding Dominic happily munches hay in the stable.

“He is a companion only and in winter is stabled, only out for a few hours a day due to the Suffolk mud,” said Ms Lawrence. “From mid-April to October he is out 24/7 with Encanto.”

Dominic was rehomed from World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk.

The pony had come into the charity’s care in November 2012 after being found wandering loose in a garden.

He was found with another horse who was also very poorly from worm damage.

Dominic was initially advertised as a hack for a rider weighing no more than 9.5 stone, but like many of World Horse Welfare’s ponies he has found a happy new life as a companion.

World Horse Welfare currently has over 1,800 horses and ponies out in good homes across the country.

Each horse or pony comes with a detailed health record and a comprehensive, honest description of all their quirks.

If a rehomer’s circumstances change at any time their horses can be returned to the charity.

“Rehoming is vital to helping all horses as every horse who finds a new home makes much-needed space in our four Rescue and Rehoming Centres to help another,” said a spokesman for the charity.

For more information on any World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

