12 ponies of Christmas: ‘sensitive and smart’ gelding seeks new home

Could you give Ciffig Solar (Solar) a loving new home?

The 13hh gelding is the next pony to feature in our ’12 ponies of Christmas’ series.

Two-year-old Solar came in to World Horse Welfare’s care in May 2016 with a small group of others whose owner could no longer provide the care they needed.

He is now looking for a home experienced with bringing on and handling youngsters.

“Solar is a very intelligent and sensitive little man who has proven to be a quick learner and mastered his basic handling skills,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“Solar would love a home with other geldings where he could keep building his confidence and learning.”

Solar is at World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset.

For more information click here.

The charity has been taking in a large number of youngsters like Solar in recent years.

World Horse Welfare currently has 43 foals in its care — 23 of which were born this year in World Horse Welfare’s care.

‘Passionate about the same goals’

World Horse Welfare is Horse & Hound’s charity of the year 2017.

Following a successful 2016 partnership with the Injured Jockeys Fund, H&H is to work with World Horse Welfare next year, as the charity celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Content director Sarah Jenkins said H&H is “delighted” to be working with World Horse Welfare.

“Our organisations have long had a close association and feel passionately about the same goals for the benefit of all equines and equestrians,” she said.