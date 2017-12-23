The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Hector a home?

On the second day of Christmas Horse and Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me ….Beuhorne Hector

The second of our 2017 12 ponies of Christmas is handsome Beuhorne Hector, who came to World Horse Welfare in December 2015.

The liver chestnut gelding was among a group of more than 40 mares, foals and stallions found running feral on 150 acres of land.

Most of the group were in good bodily condition but had had virtually no human contact as the elderly owner was no longer able to look after them.

All were rounded up and transported to the charity’s Hall Farm in December 2015 in a joint rescue operation initiated by the charity with the RSPCA and Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Hector has had two years of rehabilitation to rebuild his confidence in humans and is now looking for an experienced rehomer with the time and patience to continue his education.

“Hector does need firm boundaries setting but is willing and kind-hearted,” said his groom, Lizzie Bird.

“While Hector is relatively mature in age at nine, he has had little human contact most of his life so is very green and inexperienced.”

Hector will need a regular routine and consistent handling to build a bond with his rehomer but in the right hands “will go far”, Lizzie believes.

Sadly the pony has been looking for a home for year now but has still yet to find the right person to take him on.

“I’ve really enjoying working with Hector on the farm and would love to see him find the right home where he can continue his learning,” added Lizzie.

For more information on Beuhorne Hector, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

